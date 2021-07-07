CAMPTI, La. -- A north Natchitoches Parish man is free on bond following his arrest Sunday for reportedly aiming an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with laser sight at a sheriff's deputy, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Wednesday in a news release.
Kristopher Joseph Vidos, 46, of the 100 block of Edenborn Street in Campti, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a laser on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest by flight and traffic charges.
Vidos was released at 11 a.m. Wednesday on a $32,000 appearance bond set by a 10th Judicial District Court judge.
His arrest stemmed from an incident Sunday night where deputies reported seeing Vidos driving a Jeep recklessly in Campti. Later during patrol, deputies found the Jeep parked behind a Campti business. As deputies approached, Vidos drove off but suddenly stopped.
According to Wright, the deputy saw Vidos moving around inside the Jeep and began to retreat as Vidos got out with the rifle and laser sight aimed at him. Vidos got back in the Jeep and drove away, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.
Patrol deputies, NPSO SWAT and State Police Troop E set up a search area for Vidos. The SWAT commander reached him by phone, and with the help of a parent negotiated with Vidos to surrender peacefully.
SWAT members searched the area where Vidos was hiding and seized a cache of firearms, including the AR-15 that was aimed at the deputy, along with ammunition, Wright said.
"Our deputies come to work each day with the mission of ensuring our citizen’s safety and quality of life in Natchitoches Parish. This situation could have been much worse, I am pleased with the professionalism shown by all responding law enforcement on Sunday evening and grateful our deputy who has devoted his life to public safety was not injured nor the suspect," Wright said.