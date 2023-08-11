CAMPTI, La. -- A Campti man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday night, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday.
The 33-year-old was shot multiple times. Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies found him lying in a parking lot of a Campti apartment complex in the 100 block of Robieu Street.
The man was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in critical condition then transferred to a regional trauma center.
No suspects were on the scene when deputies arrived, and no descriptions were provided.
Detectives ask anyone with investigation to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.