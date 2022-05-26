CAMPTI, La. -- A Campti man was found shot to death in the street Thursday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
The victim has been identified as Darnell Jermaine Browder, 39.
His body was found around 10:30 a.m. at the end of Roberson Street near the St. Paul Methodist Church in Campti. Natchitoches Parish Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton said Browder died hours earlier of gunshot wounds.
Sheriff's detectives spent hours on the scene looking for any clues that may lead to an arrest. They also canvassed the area speaking to residents about any suspicious activity they may have observed earlier in the morning.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432.