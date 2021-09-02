NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Campti man was found dead in his travel trailer the morning after a shots fired call in the area the night before.
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said 56-year-old Rickey Lane Caskey was found on the floor suffering from a single gunshot wound around 10:17 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are looking into the possibility the shooting death may be the result of a shots fired call made to 911 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the areas of Lake Street, Marshall Street and Pasture Road in Campti.
Deputies responded but didn't find any suspicious activity. However, when detectives were searching around Caskey's travel trailer the next morning they found a bullet hole in a side wall. Detectives believe Caskey might have been standing when the bullet penetrated the trailer wall.
The sheriff's office is asking the public for any assistance that could lead to an arrest in this "senseless murder due to gun violence," Wright said. "Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Caskey. We extend our condolences to the Caskey family and friends.
Anyone with information should contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830, Natchitoches CrimeStoppers at 318-238-2388 or Sgt. Craig LaCour, Sgt. Derrick Sowell, Capt. Darrel Winder or Maj. Reginald Turner.