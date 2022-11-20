NEW ORLEANS, La. - The University of New Orleans said they are canceling classes and closing campus Monday due to a possible threat.
University President John Nicklow said he does not believe that there is still an imminent threat to campus. But the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
He said in a statement, "The safety and security of our faculty, staff, and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised."
Nicklow did not share any more details, citing a current investigation, though he promised more updates soon, including the campus plan for Tuesday.