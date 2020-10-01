TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Police Department has turned to social media for answers on a animal cruelty case.
They obtained video that shows someone inside a vehicle dropping a kitten outside, then running over it.
Police say the video may look like the kitten simply fell from under the car, however, witnesses told an Animal Control officer they saw the people throwing the three kittens out the window.
If you know who this is, please call the Texarkana Texas Animal Control Department at 903-798-3535.