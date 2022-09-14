BATON ROUGE, La. - As outlined by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration on Wednesday acknowledged it is recognizing the results of a Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale from 2021 that a federal judge had rendered inert.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees the federal government’s offshore leasing program, said in a statement that it has accepted 307 bids totaling more than $189 million from the sale. Originally, the sale produced about $191.6 million in bids for 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, but BOEM said one bid was rejected for failing to meet market value.
The lease sales allow oil and gas extraction companies to bid for drilling space in federal offshore waters, including the Gulf of Mexico. Revenue from the leases is directed to the federal government and certain Gulf Coast states, including Louisiana, through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, or GOMESA.
The revival of the results is part of a compromise struck by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to push the Inflation Reduction Act across the finish line. Though the wide-ranging law includes investments to fight climate change, it also allows for offshore drilling, to the delight of oil and gas advocates and the chagrin of environmental justice groups.
