SHREVEPORT, La -- With a possible state audit of the city's finance department under review, a 3 News Investigation uncovered more troubling information -- the interim Chief Financial Officer's arrest record.
By now, you may be familiar with Kasey Brown, who oversees the city's nearly $580 million dollar budget. His name emerged in the recent whistleblower case.
Now we've learned that in 2010, Brown was arrested for possession of a stolen cell phone. The charge was later reduced to criminal mischief and dismissed.
We also found that there was another criminal charge against Brown in Caddo District Court in 2017. The record does not say what the charge was.
But it was also dismissed eight months later.
And we found that Brown has had a dozen cases of traffic violations in Shreveport, and was sent to jail in 2009 for failing to appear in court. That was on charges of driving under suspension and running a stop sign.
But none of that stopped Brown from being hired as an assistant branch manager at Regions bank in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. Then he was hired as an assistant CAO in the Perkins administration in 2019.
Brown was up for a confirmation vote this week as the city's permanent CFO. But the Perkins administration pulled it off of Tuesday's city council agenda without explanation.
Brown declined comment for this story.
But Perkins gave a written reply, reading in part, "Mr. Brown ... has shown exemplary performance, which has led to his current promotion. His work was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. And the finance department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Mr. Brown continues to show honorable character and integrity in his service to the City of Shreveport."
The mayor did not address our questions of whether a background check was done on Brown, or why his confirmation vote was pulled back.
Last month, Ben Hebert claimed that Brown fired him as Controller in the Finance Department after Hebert raised questions about what he believes were illegal practices. Hebert's claims are being reviewed by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Brown is one of the highest paid employees with the City of Shreveport. He currently earns almost $140,000. The proposed 13 percent pay raise would boost him to nearly $158,000.