SHREVEPORT, La - Early voting is underway in Louisiana.
The item on the ballot drawing the most attention in Caddo Parish is the race for City Marshal.
The special election to fill the slot is necessary because of the death last summer of former City Marshal Charlie Caldwell.
There are four candidates on the ballot.
Donald "DJ" Gaut, James Jefferson, Anthony Johnson and Grayson Boucher.
"Even when we got the tragic news of the former City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., I immediately stepped up to the plate and the citizens and my office know that the Marshal's office hasn't missed a beat. It was a trying time for my entire department, but guess what we came together, we are a great team, we came even closer as a team and we never missed a beat," said James Jefferson, Interim Shreveport City Marshal.
"I have a really good understanding of the budgetary issues that are facing the Marshal's office and quite frankly the government of Shreveport as a whole. I also understand the job of the Marshal being a Justice of the Peace, I've issued those orders that the City Marshal delivers and enforces. So, I feel like it's a well-rounded thing for me, said Grayson Boucher, City Marshal candidate.
KTBS reached out to all four candidates. We will be talking with Donald Gaut on Tuesday. We haven't heard back from Anthony Johnson at this point.
Early voting ends on March 18th and election day is March 25th.