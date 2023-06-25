MARSHALL, Texas - A tragic incident has highlighted the dangers utility workers face in extreme heat. A West Virginia lineman fell victim to heat stroke while restoring power to Marshall, Texas.
The Marshall community paid their heartfelt tributes to Justin Cory Foster who selflessly answered the call to serve a community thousands of miles away from his home.
On June 19, his crew was working in the extreme heat.
When they got back to their motel, Cory told them he "felt sick."
He was medically evaluated, got some water and a cool shower, and seemed to be fine afterwards. He even joined the men downstairs to relax before they went back to work.
While the crew continued to restore power, Cory stayed behind to rest, but when his roommate came in for the night, Cory was found unresponsive on the floor.
Emergency services attempted to revive him, but Cory had passed.
He is remembered by his son, Aiden Rider, 10, a daughter, Delilah Jean, 2, and his fiancée, Amanda Hightower.