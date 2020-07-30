NATCHITOCHES, La. – Cane River Creole National Historical Park is increasing recreational access to additional historic buildings at the park, following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning Friday, Cane River Creole National Historical Park will reopen access to the following historic buildings, with limited occupancy.
- Oakland Plantation Overseer’s House
- Oakland Plantation North Slave/Tenant Cabin
- Magnolia Plantation Blacksmith Shop
- Magnolia Plantation Overseer’s House
- Magnolia Plantation Slave/Tenant Cabin
- Magnolia Plantation Gin Barn
In addition, the following spaces continue to be available:
- Oakland Plantation Grounds
- Magnolia Plantation Grounds
- Trails
- Visitor Parking Lots
The following facilities remain closed:
- Oakland Plantation Store
- Oakland Plantation Main House
- Magnolia Plantation Store
- All public restrooms
While these areas are accessible for visitors, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.
The NPS will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
The park has virtual tours of Cane River Creole National Historical Park all of the time, so for people who are still home schooling or not traveling the tours can be accessed via the park’s website at www.nps.gov/cari and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/canerivercreoleNPS.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website www.nps.gov/cari and social media channels.