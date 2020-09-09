NATCHITOCHES, La. — The Oakland Plantation part of the Cane River Creole National Historical Park will reopen to the public on Thursday, following a two-week closure due to Hurricane Laura.
Over the past week, park staff and members of the National Park Service Arborist Incident Response team have worked to remove a significant number of downed and hazard trees throughout the plantation grounds.
“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to reopen Oakland Plantation so quickly, largely in part to the outside assistance we received from our neighboring national park units and specialized arborist team," Cane River Creole National Historical Park Superintendent Carrie Mardorf said. "Power was restored to both plantations on Friday, which allowed clean-up efforts to move quicker than anticipated.” said Cane River Creole National Historical Park
“However, as Oakland reopens, Magnolia Plantation will remain closed due to ongoing hurricane clean-up efforts," Mardorf said.