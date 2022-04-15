NATCHITOCHES, LA – Cane River National Heritage Area and the Cane River Creole National Historical Park will host Spring into the Outdoors on Cane River activities throughout the month of April.
Next Saturday, April 23 from 11 am to 12 pm for a FREE kids Earth Day painting event at Oakland Plantation. The program is limited to fourteen participants. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 318-352-0383 x316. Oakland Plantation is located at 4386 Highway 494, Natchez, LA.
Get creative! Children will paint their own flowerpot while learning basic art skills such as primary and secondary colors, mixing paint, and more. After the program, parents are welcome to leave their flowerpots to dry and pick them up the following week. Children must be accompanied by an adult.