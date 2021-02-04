SHREVEPORT, La. -- Customers of Capital One Bank will soon have fewer options for in-person banking in Shreveport. Thursday, the bank confirmed the pending closures of two locations, 6161 Greenwood Road near Pines Road, and the downtown Shreveport branch inside the Louisiana Tower on Travis Street. Both locations are set to close Wednesday, April 28. Two other locations (3715 Greenwood Road and at 1927 North Market Street) have already been closed for months due to the pandemic. Those closures are considered temporary.
While the company says it wants to improve it's online banking systems, several viewers have expressed concern to KTBS 3 about not having in-person options. In response, a bank representative said, "We will continue to focus on bridging digital and other barriers, to ensure everyone has access to the banking system."
Here is Capital One's full statement to KTBS 3:
"Customer preferences and how they manage their money and interact with banks is changing. The banking industry’s delivery model is being re-shaped in response to customer demand, and Capital One is also evolving to address that need. Our banking model is balancing digital and in-person options to align with customer behavior.
Our customers are increasingly engaging with us digitally. We continue to see steady growth in mobile banking, online banking, enhanced ATMs, remote deposit capture, etc., however, we know that many customers still value some physical presence to provide assurance, advice, and the ability to facilitate and support some transactions. We do too. Our goal is to deliver a compelling and optimal customer experience across all channels, not just one
Branches are being re-shaped throughout the industry to meet customer demand for more simple, convenient and online services. We too are adapting our delivery model, balancing digital and in-person options to align with customer behavior.
We recognize the importance of ensuring that the evolution of banking doesn’t inadvertently leave someone behind. We believe that digital products and tools can provide a more tailored, personal and accessible service for customers – and will ultimately increase access – and we will continue to focus on bridging digital and other barriers to ensure everyone has access to the banking system."