SHREVEPORT, La. - Logan Allen was a former football star until an injury forced him to make a tough decision.
The 23 year old was called to work on the sideline, coaching freshman at Captain Shreve High School.
“I liked him right from the get-go, he had the right personality and the right attitude," said Shreve Head Football Coach Bryant Sepulvado. "He was a worker, he had a good heart and understood football. Allen was a great addition.”
Coach Sepulvado worked with Allen for two-and-a-half years at Captain Shreve High School. Allen worked with the freshman receivers and quarterbacks. His experience and love for the sport made him the right fit for freshman at Captain Shreve.
"The players respected him because he had just finished playing as a college quarterback. A lot of drills were relative and he could demonstrate a lot of things. He had that street cred,” Sepulvado laughed. “He had natural respect."
Allen was in a one vehicle car crash early Sunday morning. He was ejected from the vehicle and died later that afternoon.
Even though Allen mentored freshman, he had an impact on some of the seniors.
Shreve student Geron Hargon got close to Allen after he tore his ACL the second game of the season.
Allen became someone he could turn to.
"He talked me through some low times in my life. He taught me how to get through it and told me to keep pushing. It meant a lot he was always here for me and someone I could count on,” said Hargon.
Allen was scheduled to graduate from LSUS in May.
Counselors were available to help any Shreve students cope with the loss.