COUSHATTA, La. - Three juveniles escaped from the Ware Youth Center, in Red River Parish, with the help of a security guard this weekend.
According to authorities, it happened Saturday, when the security guard, Victoria Tune, drove the three juveniles from the detention facility.
A warrant was issued for her and the 3 escapees...... Tyjuan Lafitte, who was at the youth center for attempted first degree murder..... Jeremiah Durham, for armed robbery and Na’varaya Lane, in custody for attempted second degree murder.
Their run from the law didn't last long. The 3 escapees and the security guard were all found at a motel in Houston.
According to authorities all 4 were arrested early Sunday morning and sent back to Louisiana.