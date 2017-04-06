A Sabine Parish inmate who spent eight days in hiding following his escape from the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces additional charges in connection with his days on the run.
Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies also have arrested a woman they say aided 36-year-old Jason "Scotty" Meshell in his escape.
Meshell, of Zwolle, was apprehended Wednesday in Red River Parish. He escaped March 28 when he got through an unlocked gate after attending religious services in the detention center's chapel, which is under repair.
Meshell was being held on a parole violation for possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, as well as failure to register as a sex offender, obstruction of a public passage, careless operation, resisting by flight, flight from an officer and switched plates.
Sabine authorities say Meshell had help from his girlfriend, Cassie Ezernack, 24, of Zwolle, who was arrested with Meshell and is now facing charges of accessory after the fact to simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.
Deputies say after Meshell got out of the detention center he and Ezernack stole a Sabine Parish Police Jury truck and drove to Shreveport. They stayed on the move until authorities caught up to them at a home in Coushatta.
The home was under surveillance by authorities when Meshell attempted to run away. He was quickly caught by the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Department K-9 with the aid of their drone.
Meshell required medical attention for dog bites before he was booked into jail. Ezernack did not resist.
Meshell now faces additional charges of simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.
Assisting the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department in the search and apprehension of Meshell was the U. S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force, the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force (consisting of deputies from DeSoto, Red River, and Sabine parishes), DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Department and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department.