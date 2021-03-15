NATCHITOCHES, La. – Human remains have been found in a car belonging to Natchitoches woman reported missing in 1993 in Cane River Lake.
The remains are "presumed" to be Kara Vaughn, who was 40 years old when she was reported missing on Nov. 3, 1993.
In addition to the remains, identification belonging to Vaughn also was found in the Honda Civic, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's Capt. Tony Moran said.
The remains will be sent to the LSU FACES Lab for positive identification.
Vaughn's family has been notified, Moran said.
Vaughn’s family reported Kara Vaughn missing after she left home with only a small amount of cash and never returned. Vaughn was a diabetic and on medication.
Vaughn and her vehicle were entered into the national crime computer as missing.
“For years, we’ve been trying to find this lady. We could never determine any leads,” Moran said Monday morning.
Cane River Lake also has been searched multiple times over the years, he said.
A break came two to three weeks ago, during the time of the winter storm, when a fisherman told sheriff’s deputies he spotted what appeared to be a car in Cane River Lake south of Natchitoches. Friday, NPSO divers found the car but could not make out what kind it was.
Monday morning, NPSO divers were joined by Calcasieu Parish divers armed with special sonar equipment. They were then able to identify the vehicle as a Honda Civic and matched it to the NCIC report.
They then found the human remains inside.