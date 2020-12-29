SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a crash that caused thousands in southeast Shreveport to lose power for at least an hour early Tuesday morning.
Less than 600 customer remained without power as of 9 a.m. At one time, SWEPCO reported around 3,700 people were in the dark near LSUS and the Southgate Estates.
Police said a car ran into a power pole in the 8500 block of East Kings Highway.
The power company expects the power to be restored by 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Click here for SWEPCO's Outage Map.