East Kings Power outage Crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a crash that caused thousands in southeast Shreveport to lose power for at least an hour early Tuesday morning.

Less than 600 customer remained without power as of 9 a.m. At one time, SWEPCO reported around 3,700 people were in the dark near LSUS and the Southgate Estates.

Police said a car ran into a power pole in the 8500 block of East Kings Highway.

Power Outage map

The power company expects the power to be restored by 12 p.m. Tuesday. 

Click here for SWEPCO's Outage Map. 

2
5
3
7
3

Tags



Load comments