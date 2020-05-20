SHREVEPORT, La - Mercedes Benz of Shreveport recently reopened in a new building on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Expressway.
The facility includes an elegant showroom and an outdoor patio. However, most customers are still a bit leery about public spaces due to COVID-19.
Luke Bratile, general manager, says the industry will have major challenges going forward.
"With COVID-19, it's affected not only the U.S., Bratile said. But the entire market globally. And inventory is going to be a challenge moving forward in the future."
Bratile says he had to change his whole approach to the current business model.
"We can work from home, Bratile said. And still be able to provide the level of service that our customers expect."
JR Gilbert, salesman at Chevyland of Shreveport on Youree Drive, says he goes the extra mile for his customers during this crisis.
"I've actually delivered multiple vehicles to customers who were worried about their personal health and personal safety," Gilbert said.