BOSSIER CITY, La- A major accident on I-20 on Sunday evening resulted in one death and one person severely injured, according to Bossier City Police Department PIO Traci Ponder.
The Bossier City Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at Airline Drive.
Ponder says the driver of a Mazda pickup truck struck a guardrail, causing the car to flip.
The driver and the passenger were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with serious injuries. The driver was later pronounced dead, but the passenger is now in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department Crash Investigation Team.