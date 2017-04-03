A Shreveport family is without their home tonight after a car fire ignites their house.
A home in the 600 block of Kingridge Place went up in flames at around 6:00 pm tonight after a car under the carport ignited. Firefighters were told by the homeowner that her vehicle began to smoke as she pulled into her carport. She was able to alert the people inside the house of the fire and all occupants escaped unharmed.
Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders said it took firefighters two minutes to get to the scene. The fire was contained at around 6:20 pm.
It took 32 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.