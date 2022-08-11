SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night.
Jacob H. Boykin, 27, was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was captured by Shreveport police detectives with the help of Bossier City police and the U.S. Marshals Office in Bossier City.
Boykin was booked on a charge of second-degree robbery.
The victim's car, a 2015 Toyota Camry, was also recovered.
Police accuse Boykin of carjacking a man who was giving him a ride. Boykin allegedly forced the driver from his vehicle at the intersection of Fairfield and Olive then drove away.
In a news release, police also said the driver was stabbed in the neck. However, a family member told KTBS the victim had his throat cut and he was stabbed three times in the abdomen.
And while police describe the victim's injuries as non-life threatening, the victim's brother said otherwise.
"If not for help from others to get him back to his house 2 blocks away, Shreveport EMS, & the medical staff at Oschner then I would have lost my brother," the victim's brother said in an email.