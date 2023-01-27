SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed his brother following an argument was found guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court.
The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, guilty as charged of the Aug. 18, 2021 second-degree murder of his brother, Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, 45.
Jurors heard that on the day of Fuller's death, Cotton went to the Baxter Street home of Fuller's mother and got into an fight with Fuller. Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire and saw Fuller bleeding, face-down in a puddle.
Pathology reports showed Fuller had been shot five times from the rear, with two of the shots fatal. Cotton later called 911 and admitted shooting Fuller. Cotton left the area, but almost two months later was apprehended in Bossier.
When Cotton returns to Victory's courtroom Feb. 14 he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Cotton was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Dhu Thompson.