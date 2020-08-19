Carthage ISD adopts $30M budget, decreased tax rate

CARTHAGE, Texas - The average Carthage school district homeowner will pay $25.15 more in school taxes this year after district officials adopted a $30 million budget.
Trustees on Monday also adopted a total tax rate of $1.1964 per $100 valuation: $0.9664 for the maintenance and operations side of the budget and $0.2300 for the debt side of the budget. Part of the tax rate adoption included moving a penny from the debt side to the maintenance and operations side of the budget.
The average tax increase is because of higher property appraisals, the district said; the adopted tax rate is a decrease of 1.12% from last year because the Texas Legislature compressed property tax rates.
Compared to last year’s budget, the district decreased its maintenance and operations budget by $821,197 and its debt service by $1.165 million.
This year’s budget is a balanced budget and includes an average 2% raise for all district employees. Worley said the district is using about $500,000 saved through staff attrition to fund the raises, which work out to about $1,000 for teachers, $500 for paraprofessionals and $250 for part-time bus drivers.
This year’s budget also takes into account the reinstatement of discounts for taxpayers who pay their tax bill early: Paying early means taxpayers can see discounts of 3%, 2% or 1% based on how early they pay.
The district had previously proposed a $33 million budget at their July meeting, but Worley said that the final property values were about $258 million less than they were expecting.
However, that decrease only affected the district’s recapture payment.
“So that changed that $33 million budget, but all it did change was the fact that we’ll have less tax collections, and the recapture payment is pretty well even to that,” Worley said. “So we have a reduced recapture payment. So as far as our operating budget, the numbers were still the same.”
