CARTHAGE, Texas. -- Carthage ISD is going the extra mile to feed its students.
On Monday, the district expanded their feeding program to delivery. They are using school buses. Superintendent John Wink says he has students who live as far as the Louisiana line and some parents are not able to pick up their kids' food.
They're using their school buses to bring breakfast and lunch to students.
On Tuesday, they delivered to more than 1200 students and that added up to more than 2500 meals.
Wink says after a survey parents helped come up with the idea.
"The vast majority of parents who have work obligations or may have challenges requested that we deliver all the meals to the house,” Wink said. “So, that how we came up with our system. We started building our bus routes around that. Basically our morning routes are running the same routes that they run every day except instead of picking up children, we're dropping off meals."
Carthage still offers grab and go style meals at Libby Elementary.
Carthage feeds every weekday morning from 9 to 11. If a child in Carthage needs food delivered, call the school or send an email to foodservice@carthageisd.org.