CARTHAGE, Texas - A Carthage man held on charges for participation in the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been released ahead of his trial, court records show.
Judge Thomas F. Hogan ordered Monday that Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, will be released on electronic monitoring pending trial. No such order was granted to Ryan Nichols, a Longview man charged alongside Harkrider, during an arraignment hearing for both men Monday afternoon.
Harkrider and Nichols were held in federal custody awaiting trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
Harkrider is charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building in the District Court for the District of Columbia.
Nichols is charged with civil disorder obstruction of an official proceeding entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings in the District Court for the District of Columbia.
Both men are accused of interfering with law enforcement performing official duties, attempting to impede or obstruct an official proceeding before Congress through civil disorder, and both men are accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building with deadly or dangerous weapons. According to court documents, Harkrider was armed with a tomahawk ax and Nichols with a crowbar and pepper spray.
Video status conferences before the judge are set for both Harkrider and Nichols in June.
Harkrider and Nichols posted images and videos of themselves involved in the Jan. 6 riots to their social media accounts. Investigators found photos, screenshots and videos from the pair depicting them taking part in the riot, according to court documents.
In a pretrial release request, Harkrider claimed he was responding to former President Donald Trump’s call to action, documents show.
Harkrider was arrested at his home in Carthage in January. Court documents indicate that a “piece of furniture” from the Capitol was found on his nightstand.
On Jan. 22, a federal judge ruled Harkrider and Nichols would be held without bond, awaiting trial due to “clear and convincing evidence that there are no conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the community and has shown by a preponderance of the evidence that there is a serious risk that the defendant will flee or not appear in court when required.”