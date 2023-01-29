One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said.
Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.
Carthage police were called around 3:04 a.m. to the 600 block of South Adams Street in reference to a shooting, Smith said.
Officers responding to the scene "found a black male on the side of the city street with gunshot wounds," Smith said. "No suspect was present on arrival. Panola County Sheriff’s deputies responded as well to assist. Allegiance ambulance transported the victim to a Longview hospital for treatment."
Smith said a suspect, identified as Chardonnay, was developed in the case, and with the assistance of the Panola County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued and executed Sunday morning around 7:05 a.m.