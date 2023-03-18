A Carthage man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of another man in Marshall, police said.
Johnathan Antione Reeves, 28, was charged with murder on Thursday.
Marshall police said officers were called around 1:40 p.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Randolph Street when a man called 911 to say he had been shot.
Officers found Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, MPD said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Reeves remains in the Harrison County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ward," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.