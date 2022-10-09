CARTHAGE, Texas - The City of Carthage is continuing to move forward on several large infrastructure projects, issuing $5.5 million worth of bonds this month to pay for rehabilitation projects at the wastewater treatment plant and with the city’s water towers.
The city is expected to receive the funds later this month.
The Carthage City Commission unanimously agreed in September to rehabilitate the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Dixie Overland Construction, of Sibley, Louisiana, received the bid. City Manager Steve Williams said the last major rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant — or in layman’s terms, the sewer plant — was about 25 years ago.
There is no timetable as to when the improvement project will begin. The city is using a little over $1 million in funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act for the project, as well as the rehabilitation of the overhead storage tank. As part of the bonds issued this month, the city will allocate $3.2 million towards the project.
The project is the first in a series of projects on the city’s capital improvement plans for the next few years. City officials identified the needed repairs at the sewage plant to be the most critical at a July 2021 workshop.
At the time of the workshop, Public Works Director Byron Roberts pointed to breaking equipment that needs to be replaced, issues with fumes and sludge, and a worry that the main transmission line will go out — which would shut down the plant.