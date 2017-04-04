As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA for Children is issuing a call to action for residents of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children kicked off a week of activities Tuesday morning with a proclamation reading at the Farmers Bank and Trust.
At any given time, there are 250 - 300 children in foster care in Bowie and Miller counties alone.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children in the foster system.
CASA Development Director Leigh Davis says they're always looking for people willing to step up and support children who have been abused or neglected.
“The needs of our local children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic,” said Davis. “Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.”
Throughout the month of April, CASA for Children is calling on members of the community to help serve more of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas’s most vulnerable children.
For those interested in learning how to help CASA serve more children this month, attend an hour long information session at 1201 Main Street, on Tuesday, April 4 or Thursday, April 13th at 9:30 a.m. or again at 5:30 p.m. each day.
Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care. A child with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, however, will leave the foster care system two-and-a-half months earlier, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer.
Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.
“CASA volunteers are a constant for the child in a time of chaos,” said Davis. “A child may have multiple social workers, attorneys, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case but only one CASA volunteer, which can make all the difference for the child’s future.”
CASA for Children is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (National CASA), a nationwide network of programs in nearly 1,000 communities. At the heart of the movement are nearly 77,000 highly trained volunteers who advocate for the best interests of more than 250,000 of America’s children who have been abused or neglected.
Locally, there are 80 volunteer advocates fighting for the best interests of approximately 350 children annually but 350 more children need the care and support of a CASA volunteer.
For more information about CASA for Children, to become a supporter or to volunteer, visit www.casatexarkana.org or call 903-792-1030.
OTHER APRIL EVENTS
Wear Blue Day – Friday, April 7, On this day, Join CASA for Children and individuals and organizations all over the nation banding together to make a visible commitment to preventing child abuse and supporting strong families and healthy children. WEAR BLUE anywhere – to work, to school, a community event, the gym, and even at home. Invite your friends, family, students, co-workers or even your entire office to WEAR BLUE too! It doesn’t matter if it’s a blue shirt or blue suede shoes, the unified, community-wide act of wearing blue will help raise awareness that child abuse is preventable. (Why Blue? In the spring of 1989, a grandmother from Virginia began the blue ribbon campaign as a tribute to her grandson, a three-year old who died at the hands of his mother’s abusive boyfriend. Since that time, concerned citizens all over the country have worn blue as a symbol of the need to prevent child abuse and neglect.)
April 9th - CASA’s 12th Annual Songwriters on the Edge of Texas Concert – 6:00pm, Northridge Country Club - Featuring James McMurtry, Doug Strahan & The Good Neighbors, Johnny Dango, Bruce Smith and Jonathan Terrell. Dinner by Outback Steakhouse. General Admission Tickets Still Available for $75.
April 10th – CASA’s 12th Annual Songwriters Golf Tournament – 11:30 – Lunch & Registration, 1:00 Golf Tournament. Teams $600 or Individual golf entry fee $150 and includes a Songwriters concert ticket and Lunch by Texas Roadhouse.