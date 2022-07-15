SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two men in February. And a cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.
Arrest warrants were issued then for Detrevious D. Thompson, 20, but he's not been arrested. He is believed to still be in the Shreveport area.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Grimmett Drive. The injured men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Thompson is wanted on warrants charging him with illegal use of a firearm, felon with a firearm and aggravated battery.
To report on Thompson's whereabouts, call police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.