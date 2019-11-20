BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A cash reward is being offered through Bossier Crime Stoppers for information in the stabbing death of a woman found in her apartment on Nov. 11.
Bossier City police said 50-year-old Graciela Gonzalez Lozano was initially found unresponsive in her apartment in the 2200 block of Loreco Street after firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from the residence. Gonzalez Lozano was taken to LSU Ochsner, where she she died.
"Signs of trauma were evident", according to police, which prompted detectives to begin an investigation into her death.
KTBS confirmed Gonzalez Lozano was stabbed multiple times, and the coroner ruled the death as homicide.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are now reaching out to the public for additional information about the crime.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.
For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed, police said.