SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting last year.
Shreveport police said an arrest warrant was issued for Latrell Anderson, 21, in December for an attempted second-degree murder. He's accused in a shooting that happened on Dec. 7 in the 2300 block of Marion Street.
A man was shot in the upper body and treated for life-threatening injuries, from which he recovered.
Anderson is still believed to be in the Shreveport area.
Anyone with information of Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.