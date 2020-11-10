SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport's cashier's window will be closed to the public the remainder of the week due to the impact of COVID-19 on employees in that department, according to a news release.
The permits and inspections desks remain open to the public.
Customers may drop off payments in the drop box on the first floor of Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, or make payments online for water bills, property taxes, licenses and fees at https://www.shreveportla.gov.
For questions regarding payments, call (318) 673-5400.