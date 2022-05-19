BATON ROUGE, La. - While 2021 set a national record for casino revenues, Louisiana’s state-regulated gambling halls brought in less money last year than they did pre-pandemic.
The 19 riverboats, racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $2.38 billion during 2021, a 43.5% increase over the COVID-marred 2020, but down 3.2% from 2019.
The decrease in revenue compared with 2019 was blamed on the impact of hurricanes, according to the American Gaming Association. In August 2020, Hurricane Laura unmoored the gambling barge at the Isle of Capri Lake Charles and significantly damaged the land-based facility the casino was in the process of moving into. The casino has been closed since then.
Hurricane Ida shut down New Orleans- and Baton Rouge-area casinos for several days in August and September.
Along with the Isle of Capri being temporarily closed, DiamondJacks in Bossier City wasn’t open at all in 2021. The struggling property announced in May 2020 it would not reopen after being closed because of the pandemic. But while the Isle is on track to reopen by the end of the year as Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, the future of DiamondJacks plans to reopen under new ownership. An attempt to move the casino was roundly defeated by St. Tammany Parish voters.
