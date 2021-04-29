BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City casino security guard is behind bars, accused of calling in two bomb threats last month, state police said Thursday in a news release.
Darell Ligin Davis, 21, of Shreveport, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of communicating false information of a planned arson. He's held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $50,000 bond.
Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division/Bossier City Field Office began its investigation on March 26 after being notified by the Horseshoe Casino of two bomb threats they had received.
Troopers, along with Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department and the Bossier City Bomb Squad responded to investigate. A search of the casino property was conducted, but no devices were found.
Troopers determined that the calls were made from two separate Voice Over IP (VOIP) numbers. Investigators got search warrants and subpoenas, which resulted in locating a phone number associated Davis, the release states.
Davis met with LSP GED at the Horseshoe Casino Wednesday and was arrested.