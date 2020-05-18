SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER CITY, La. - The public can now place their bets at Louisiana casinos as they begin re-opening in Shreveport-Bossier, but they do look a little different.
Margaritaville, Horseshoe and Eldorado all opened on Monday.
A line was wrapped around Eldorado’s building as they opened at noon on Monday. The general manager at Margaritaville, Barry Regula, says they had about a hundred people waiting earlier Monday morning as they opened at 8 am.
Casinos are limiting their capacity and turning off half of their slot machines.
Now, it takes a few more steps before you get to dice it out the casino floor. The first thing you should notice are the signs telling you how things will operate for now.
Under the governor's phase one orders, they're limiting capacity to only 25 percent and gaming machines to 50 percent. They're also checking temperatures and supplying masks if needed.
Customers are asked a series of questions to make sure they don't have any symptoms or haven't been in contact with anyone with COVID-19.
Regula says not everyone is back at work yet because they're generating at the same ratio capacity as customers.
"We do have limited offerings,” Regula said. “Our hotel is about four or five floors right now. One food outlet out of five, half the slot machines, and three people at each table game. Right now, we don't need as many people as we normally do, but as we come into a busy Memorial Day weekend, we'll reevaluate and see if we can bring back more folks."
We asked a few gamblers what they thought about the new protocol. One man says it's the safest thing to do.
"I feel this is safe,” Robert Abbott said. “Just like I said, use precaution and go by the guidelines and stuff and I think everything should be all right. That's my point of view. I feel safe going in there."
This is phase one of the casino reopening process. Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Jones says phase two could just mean more people are allowed in the building.
“I suspect that, if the data supports it, the governor will increase the capacity limit,” Jones said. So, we’re 25 percent capacity at this point. Hopefully, in the next stage, he’ll permit us to go to 50 percent capacity, which will be a considerable bump because that will bring more people back to work. I also suspect in phase two that bars will also open, which means we’ll have more video poker devices in play. But, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. It’s the first day of phase one and we couldn’t be happier.”
They are limiting only three people to a table for gaming tables a Margaritaville. And one of their five restaurants are open at a time.
Not all rules are the same for every casino.
Here are links to all of Shreveport-Bossier’s casino’s new protocols:
Boomtown is expected to open up Wednesday at 9 am.
And Sam's Town just announced they will reopen next Wednesday, May 27 at 1 pm.