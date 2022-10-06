ATLANTA, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are searching for an elderly woman from Cass County who has been missing since Sept. 18.
According to officials, 64-year-old Kathleen Spanel is nonviolent, very weak and frail, suffers from hallucinations and is often confused.
Spanel left home with no money, identification or medication and might have walked down Highway 77 in Atlanta, Texas.
Spanel has thinning gray hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen at the 1100 block of CR 3214 wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Texarkana Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert and it is still active.
Anyone seeing a woman of this description is asked to call 911 or call the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.