CASS COUNTY, Tx.- A Marietta man was convicted of murder for shooting a man multiple times in 2021 at a Marietta community center.
Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas was convicted of shooting and killing DaChauncey Jones after both men had a brief altercation.
After conviction, additional evidence was presented, and the Cass County jury assessed a sentence of 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division, along with a $10,000 fine.
The Cass County District Attorney's office said evidence showed that on September 22, 2021, Nickleberry was at the Marietta Community center practicing softball.
After Nickelberry had brief altercation with Jones, Nickleberry pulled a 9 mm handgun out of his pants. Nickleberry fired two fatal shots into Jones’ torso, and Jones fell to the ground. While Jones was lying on the ground, Nickleberry walked up, stood over Jones, and fired a shot at his face, which grazed Jones’ cheek. Nickleberry then fled the scene.
The jury rejected Nickleberry’s claim of self-defense.
They did not believe his use of force was immediately necessary to protect himself against Jones.