LINDEN, TX. - Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks has decided to opt out of Governor Greg Abbott's executive order regarding masks.
Residents in Cass County, TX will not be required to wear masks, but county leaders are still encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines.
There are currently nine active COVID-19 cases reported in the county. Wilbanks says residents should continue using common sense and follow federal health guidelines.
If the county's active case number reaches 20, they'll automatically be under the governor's order.
