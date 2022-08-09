WASHINGTON -- Federal grants have been approved for two Northwest Louisiana infrastructure improvement projects, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Tuesday.
Of the $63 million headed to Louisiana from RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably) grant funds are almost $22.2 million to the city of Shreveport and $17.3 million for the city of Natchitoches.
Shreveport's money is earmarked for construction of roads and intersection improvements on the approximate 1.6 mile healthcare corridor at the nexus of Interstate 49 and Interstate 20.
Natchitoches' money will rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street.
“Our transportation infrastructure has suffered from neglect and lack of funding for decades,” said Cassidy. “Louisiana is seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Cassidy’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law implemented a 50 percent increase in funding for the RAISE grant program, which was previously called BUILD/TIGER grants.