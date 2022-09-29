NEW ORLEANS - Almost every part of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida has been devastated by a catastrophic hurricane during the past four years.

Hurricane Ian was the latest massive storm to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before bringing life-threatening flooding and powerful winds to communities in southwest and central Florida.

In total, six Category 4 and 5 hurricanes have made landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast since 2017.

Read more on the Gulf hurricanes from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.

