NEW ORLEANS - Almost every part of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida has been devastated by a catastrophic hurricane during the past four years.
Hurricane Ian was the latest massive storm to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before bringing life-threatening flooding and powerful winds to communities in southwest and central Florida.
In total, six Category 4 and 5 hurricanes have made landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast since 2017.
Read more on the Gulf hurricanes from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.