SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man reportedly caught trying to steal a catalytic converter faces multiple charges in his arrest early Sunday morning, police said Monday in a news release.
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Greenwood Road around 1:55 a.m. when a witness said a man could be seen trying to steal the device from a parked car. The man ran but was caught.
But as officers attempted to detain him, the man resisted and tried to disarm the officer, police said. The officer deployed a Taser to subdue him.
He was later identified as Anthony Briskey, 46. He is charged with theft of a catalytic converter, resisting with force or violence and attempting to disarm a police officer.