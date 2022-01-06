SHREVEPORT, La. - Two local ministries have experienced theft of catalytic converters in the last month.
Mark Rodie of Men of Courage, a Bossier Parish ministry, said the part was stolen off a church bus donated to his organization. Open Road Fellowship in Haughton also had the same part stolen from a similar church bus.
Detective Matt Purgerson with Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said the thefts are quite common since catalytic converters have valuable metals inside that can be sold for hundreds of dollars.
On top of that, they are easy to cut out from a vehicle. With a good saw, they can be stolen in a matter of minutes. Purgerson said Louisiana law helps law enforcement catch people who steal these kinds of parts.
Scrap yards and other similar shops are required to record information about all the materials brought in, as well as the people who bring them in. Anyone who knows anything about the thefts of these parts should contact local law enforcement or send info anonymously to CrimeStoppers.