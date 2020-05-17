SHREVEPORT, La.- Churches in Louisiana were able to reopen their sanctuary doors for the first time in two months.
Cathedral of St. John Berchmans held four masses this weekend in their sanctuary.
Each parishioner was sanitized by greeters with hand sanitizer. The church also had members social distance by having families separate from other families with a pew in-between.
“So they wore a mask, I did not wear a mask in the context of mass but when it was time to distribute the holy communion the people lowered their mask and I had a mask,” Father Peter Mangum said.
Member Ricky Whatley said it brought a lot of joy to his heart to come back to the cathedral for worship.
“I miss the singing,” Whatley said. “Things were different but by all means, it will come back but it was still great.”
Father Peter Mangum says the challenges from the pandemic has displayed the strength of the church.
“We’re making sure we’re very present to the people and the people have said to me thank so much for all that you’re doing,” Mangum said.
“Everything on Facebook, on our web page, every email that was sending out to everyone so they can remain connected and have a sense of belonging still being a family even though we haven’t been able to be in this church; how great it is that we’ve been able to come back.”
Mass will resume each day in the cathedral at 12:10 p.m.