SHREVEPORT, La.--As the temperature continues to rise and inflation only worsens many people are looking for help when it comes to getting the bills paid.
Specifically the electric bill, and Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is doing its best to help. On Tuesdays they hold a money class and in order to get help with bills, people must attend. The hope is that people will gain more than just assistance through attending the class.
"We usually have more people asking for help than we can give but we try to do the best that we can, and we really try to share information, about how to keep your bills low," said Joe Bulger.
The next class will be held on Tuesday, doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the 902 Olive Street location. Help them keep lending a hand by clicking here.