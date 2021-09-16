SHREVEPORT, La. - An ordinance introduced at this week’s Shreveport City Council meeting will put some stiffer penalties into car racing in the city.
It would provide for a $500 penalty for the first offence, $1,000 for the second and any subsequent offence could result in the $1,000 fine and up to 30 days behind bars or both.
Council member Tabatha Taylor said racing is taking place all over the city, specifically on Clyde Fant Parkway, South Lakeshore Drive, parts of downtown Shreveport, Shreve City, the Martin Luther King Drive area and North Market Street.
The ordinance will come up for final passage on Sept. 28.