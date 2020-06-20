NATCHITOCHES, La. - An altercation caught on camera leads to a criminal charge for a local official.
According to the Natchitoches Times, Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond is charged with simple battery for an incident that happened at his restaurant last month. Video of the altercation was posted on the "Unheard Voices of Natchitoches" Facebook page.
Two employees are seen arguing in the kitchen and then Richmond gets involved.
The man in the black shirt is Brad Haigler. He's also charged with simple battery.
The third man, Derrion Shields is charged with aggravated assault.