Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff Office are looking for the suspect(s) who stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business on Sligo Road earlier this month.
Surveillance video from Pitts Construction Company at 645 Sligo Road and neighboring businesses show someone driving a truck into the construction company lot around 4:30 a.m. on March 10. The truck then leaves the parking and returns a short time later, this time hooking up the cargo trailer and driving off.
The stolen cargo trailer is black in color, has an unknown Texas license plate, and has a vent pipe on the top in the front part, which is used for a welder in the trailer. An air compressor and miscellaneous tools inside the trailer were also stolen.
Detectives believe the suspect truck is an older model extended cab truck, two-tone in color.
Anyone who may have seen this truck or the stolen trailer or has more information about this crime is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip at (318) 424-4100.